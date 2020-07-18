SmartMesh Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $76,794.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

