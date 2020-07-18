SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million.

SDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 1,839,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,117. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

In other news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

