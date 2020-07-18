SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce sales of $81.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.94 million to $93.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $603.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.57 million to $641.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $943.63 million, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

In other SmileDirectClub news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $10,666,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,662 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 153,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $17,480,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 1,839,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.43. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

