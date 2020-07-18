SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $774,876.87 and approximately $7.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.