Snovian.Space (SNOV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $126.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 83.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $468,082.31 and approximately $126.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin.

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 368,329,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,856,529 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

