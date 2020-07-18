Solana Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Solana has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00010591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.04901422 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,626,469 coins and its circulating supply is 17,246,773 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.