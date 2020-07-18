SoMee.Social Tops One Day Trading Volume of $147,870.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $147,870.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 410.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01885909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,924,462 tokens. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

