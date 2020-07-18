Somerset Trust Co Acquires 2,097 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,094 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

ABT traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

