Somerset Trust Co Buys 1,911 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $526,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $91,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

EMR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. 312,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

