Somerset Trust Co Buys 273 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 220,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

