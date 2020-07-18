Somerset Trust Co Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $229.57. The stock had a trading volume of 201,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,301. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

