Somerset Trust Co Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.60. 10,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

