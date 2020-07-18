Somerset Trust Co Has $376,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 522,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,496. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

