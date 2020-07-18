Somerset Trust Co Invests $2.03 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 50,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.