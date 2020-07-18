Somerset Trust Co Sells 385 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.47. 57,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,171. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

