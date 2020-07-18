SONM (SNM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $143,022.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SONM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $143,022.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.04949710 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031903 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

