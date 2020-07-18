Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of SCCO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,732. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after buying an additional 215,432 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after buying an additional 744,818 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

