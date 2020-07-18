SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,046.74

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a total market cap of $10,046.74 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,272,345 coins and its circulating supply is 8,304,505 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

