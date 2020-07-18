Spectiv One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Spectiv token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $9,423.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

