SPINDLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $452,630.89 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $452,630.89 and approximately $104.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $7.50.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00048690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00758003 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.01777561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00168091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009809 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010216 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00164139 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,190.97 or 1.00367897 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

