Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.83 ($2.93).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.13) to GBX 187 ($2.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

SPT traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 265 ($3.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.46.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £309,657.15 ($381,069.59). Insiders have bought a total of 155 shares of company stock worth $37,902 over the last quarter.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

