SpreadCoin (SPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $7,150.85 and approximately $8.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000112 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

