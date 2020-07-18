Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 230,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,442. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total value of $354,604.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $354,604.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,032 shares of company stock valued at $15,428,028. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

