Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $149.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a positive e-commerce trend, solid product portfolio and shareholder-friendly moves in the long term. Also, its cost-reduction actions and solid liquidity might help tide over coronavirus-related difficulties. For the second quarter, the company expects an organic sales decline of 15-20% versus a 20-30% fall anticipated earlier. For 2020, it withdrew its previously provided projections, while also halting share buyback and acquisition activities. Forex woes and tariffs are also expected to have adverse impacts of $150 million in 2020. High debts might hurt the company's cost of funds and liquidity. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been lowered for both 2020 and 2021.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.24.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after buying an additional 333,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after buying an additional 444,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

