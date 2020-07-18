Steem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Binance, GOPAX and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $76.80 million and $1.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,166.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.02458071 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00621878 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 389,311,582 coins and its circulating supply is 372,337,488 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi, GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.