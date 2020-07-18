Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $295.83 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.01884723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187869 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00115321 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,808 coins and its circulating supply is 20,441,764,642 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Poloniex, Stellarport, Ovis, Exmo, Kraken, Koineks, ABCC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Indodax, Sistemkoin, GOPAX, Kuna, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Stronghold, Koinex, Binance, Bitbns, Liquid, Exrates, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, OKEx, Kryptono, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, CEX.IO, BCEX, CryptoMarket, Upbit, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Kucoin, ZB.COM, RippleFox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

