Storj Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $32.95 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01885909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00187037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,994,733 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, Liquid, CoinTiger, Liqui, Ethfinex, IDAX, Bittrex, ABCC, Binance, Radar Relay, Upbit, Tidex, Poloniex, Livecoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.