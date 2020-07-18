Storm (STORM) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinrail, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Binance, Radar Relay, Coinnest, Kyber Network, YoBit, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

