Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 482,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,464. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.08 million, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 121,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.