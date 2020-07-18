Streamity (STM) Market Cap Reaches $744,514.67

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded up 51.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Streamity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Streamity has a market capitalization of $744,514.67 and $537.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamity has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamity Token Profile

Streamity (CRYPTO:STM) is a token. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,666,522 tokens. Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Streamity is stm.club . Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg

Streamity Token Trading

