Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Cap of $40.32 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

