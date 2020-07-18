Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.32. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Stryker by 110.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.