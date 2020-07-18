Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, COSS and OKEx. Substratum has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,149.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.01886591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, BiteBTC, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

