Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 295,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,456. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

