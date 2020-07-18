Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:SU traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.00. 3,264,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,557,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.94. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.24.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.2698162 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.03%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

