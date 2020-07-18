Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,327,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNSS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 7,954,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,677,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

