SunTrust Banks Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $6.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after buying an additional 920,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

