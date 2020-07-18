Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.32 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.70 or 0.02572422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 642,667,349 coins and its circulating supply is 276,990,355 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

