Suretly Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,181.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $70,286.94 and $2,181.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.04924393 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031971 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.