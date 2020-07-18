sUSD (SUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $186.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010917 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $186.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.01887391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

