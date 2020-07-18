SVB Leerink Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $590.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $535.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $583.21.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $650.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $654.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $584,662,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,079,000 after buying an additional 640,001 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.