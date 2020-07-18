SwiftCash Achieves Market Cap of $231,071.55 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 133.2% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $231,071.55 and $179.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000136 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 158,267,306 coins and its circulating supply is 157,546,875 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.