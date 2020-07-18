Swipe Market Cap Tops $72.32 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $72.32 million and $49.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00011958 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 92.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.01887244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

