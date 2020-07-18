SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.58 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $15.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year sales of $52.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.65 billion to $55.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

