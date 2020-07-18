Tap (XTP) One Day Volume Hits $220,044.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $159.28 million and approximately $220,044.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045781 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.39 or 0.04972732 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031994 BTC.

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

