Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tellurian posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

TELL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 1,633,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $262.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 14.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

