Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to post sales of $102.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Tenable reported sales of $85.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $426.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $432.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $510.67 million, with estimates ranging from $498.90 million to $544.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Tenable stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. 1,007,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,191,050 shares of company stock valued at $35,215,219. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tenable by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.