Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

TS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 987,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,183. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $11,320,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

