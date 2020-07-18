Ternio Achieves Market Cap of $3.98 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Ternio has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Ternio token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. Ternio has a market cap of $3.98 million and $272,708.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01885783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

