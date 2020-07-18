TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $62.97 million and $711,978.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 76,441,318,722 coins and its circulating supply is 76,440,589,614 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

